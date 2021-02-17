 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

