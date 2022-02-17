Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
