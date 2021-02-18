 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

