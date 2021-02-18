For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The fo…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening in Florence: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. …
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…