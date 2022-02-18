 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

