This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
