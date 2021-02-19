Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.