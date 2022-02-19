This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
