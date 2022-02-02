Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.