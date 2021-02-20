 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

