This evening in Florence: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
