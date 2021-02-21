Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.