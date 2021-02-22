 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

