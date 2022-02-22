Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.