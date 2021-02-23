Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.