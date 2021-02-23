Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
