Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.