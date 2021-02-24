Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.