Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

