Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
