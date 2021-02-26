 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert