This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
