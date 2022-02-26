Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.