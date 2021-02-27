For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is ca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drast…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV in…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tues…