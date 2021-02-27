 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

