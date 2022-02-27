This evening's outlook for Florence: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The Flo…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …