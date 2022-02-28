 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert