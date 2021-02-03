 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

