This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Friday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions a…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to …