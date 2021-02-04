Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.