Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

