Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.