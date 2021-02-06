Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
