 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert