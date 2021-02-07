This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
