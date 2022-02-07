For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
