Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

