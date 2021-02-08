 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

