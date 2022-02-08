This evening in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
