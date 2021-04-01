Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC
