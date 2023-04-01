The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…