Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC
