Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Florence's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, F…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it t…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared fo…