Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

