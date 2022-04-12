Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …