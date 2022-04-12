Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

