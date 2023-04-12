Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Florence, SC
