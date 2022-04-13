The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC
