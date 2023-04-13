Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.