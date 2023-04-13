Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…