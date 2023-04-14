Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.