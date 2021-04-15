 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

