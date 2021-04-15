The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
