 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert