Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

