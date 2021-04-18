 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

