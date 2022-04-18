Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

