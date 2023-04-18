Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …