Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.