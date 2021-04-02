 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert