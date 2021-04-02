Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC
