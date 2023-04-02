It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Florence, SC
